What you need to know about spring turkey hunting season in Michigan

Michigan hunters can prepare for spring turkey season, which takes place from the end of April through June 7.

Wild turkeys can be found in all of the counties in the lower peninsula and most counties in the upper peninsula. According to the state, in 1977 there were only 400 turkeys and by 2014 the state had 30,000 birds roaming around the state.

In order to hunt turkey during the spring season, one must acquire a spring turkey license. There are several turkey seasons throughout the year, but in May, anyone can hunt the bird if they would like more than seven days to hunt.

Click here to view the leftover spring turkey hunting licenses.

Below are some safety guidelines for hunters issued by the DNR:

Harvest only waterfowl that act and look healthy. Do not handle or eat sick game.

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning game.

Remove and discard intestines soon after harvesting and avoid direct contact with the intestinal contents.

Do not eat, drink, smoke or vape while handling carcasses.

When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable), and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that came in contact with game. Wash hands before and after handling any meat.

Keep waterfowl cool (either with ice or refrigeration), below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, until processed, and then refrigerate or freeze.

Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it.

While the DNR is limited on what they can do in these circumstances, they still want to know when you see wild turkeys so they can monitor the population. You can do that, here.

Below is a guide to Turkey Tracts from the state if hunters are looking for a new location, mentor or would like to show support for local businesses during their hunt:

