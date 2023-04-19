46º

LIVE

Michigan

‘Breathtaking’ lantern art display returns to Michigan zoo

Display open through mid June

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Grand Rapids, Events
Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at the John Ball Zoo. (Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at the John Ball Zoo.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A spectacular collection of art is illuminating the night at a Michigan zoo this spring.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is back at the John Ball Zoo, opening for visitors on Wednesday, and running Wednesday through Sunday until June 11.

John Ball Zoo is the first and only place you can see these incredible works of art in Michigan. The lantern festival will feature handcrafted Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the Zoo and tell the intersecting story of wildlife and Asian culture.

The experience is open to all ages. Ticket prices depend on the day, but range around $22 each.

Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at the John Ball Zoo. (Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at the John Ball Zoo.)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram