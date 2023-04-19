‘Breathtaking’ lantern art display returns to Michigan zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A spectacular collection of art is illuminating the night at a Michigan zoo this spring.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is back at the John Ball Zoo, opening for visitors on Wednesday, and running Wednesday through Sunday until June 11.

John Ball Zoo is the first and only place you can see these incredible works of art in Michigan. The lantern festival will feature handcrafted Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the Zoo and tell the intersecting story of wildlife and Asian culture.

The experience is open to all ages. Ticket prices depend on the day, but range around $22 each.