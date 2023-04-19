Officials: Fentanyl-laced cocaine linked to 18 overdoses in 2-day span in West Michigan

Western Michigan health officials say fentanyl-laced cocaine is behind the sudden spike in deadly overdose cases in Kalamazoo County.
The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said between April 12 and April 13, a total of 18 overdose cases were identified. No other cases were reported after April 13.
The overdoses include ten hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to health officials.
“This severe cluster of drug overdoses was likely due to an unintentional exposure to fentanyl in individuals whose intended drug was cocaine,” Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton said. “A rapid onset of overdose can occur with exposure to fentanyl, particularly in individuals who do not know whether fentanyl is present or do not have a history of using opioids such as fentanyl.”
“Even with prior history of drug use, a person could react differently every time—especially if multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, and depressants like opioids and alcohol, are mixed together, or if a person does not know about the presence of other drugs.”
Health officials said that while the best way to avoid the risk of overdose is not to use drugs, people who do use or are experiencing substance use disorder can reduce the risk of fatal overdose by following the tips below:
- Keep naloxone readily available on you and at home. Naloxone can help reverse an opioid overdose and can be obtained through the COPE Network and Kalamazoo Harm Reduction at 269-580-8290. Naloxone can also be obtained without a prescription at these pharmacies.
- Never use drugs alone. Make sure a designated person who has not taken drugs is available to administer naloxone or call for emergency assistance