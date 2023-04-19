Officials: Fentanyl-laced cocaine linked to 18 overdoses in 2-day span in West Michigan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Western Michigan health officials say fentanyl-laced cocaine is behind the sudden spike in deadly overdose cases in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said between April 12 and April 13, a total of 18 overdose cases were identified. No other cases were reported after April 13.

The overdoses include ten hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to health officials.

“This severe cluster of drug overdoses was likely due to an unintentional exposure to fentanyl in individuals whose intended drug was cocaine,” Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton said. “A rapid onset of overdose can occur with exposure to fentanyl, particularly in individuals who do not know whether fentanyl is present or do not have a history of using opioids such as fentanyl.”

“Even with prior history of drug use, a person could react differently every time—especially if multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, and depressants like opioids and alcohol, are mixed together, or if a person does not know about the presence of other drugs.”

Health officials said that while the best way to avoid the risk of overdose is not to use drugs, people who do use or are experiencing substance use disorder can reduce the risk of fatal overdose by following the tips below: