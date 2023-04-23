Northern Lights possible through all of Michigan on Sunday night: What to know

All Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Sunday night.

A reported coronal mass ejection (CME) will arrive at Earth on late April 23, or early April 24, so basically overnight on Sunday into Monday. The aurora borealis could be visible throughout the state of Michigan.

Here’s the aurora forecast from NOAA, with the red line showing the southern most possibility for seeing the Northern Lights.

This is a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight as of April 23, 2023. (NOAA)

Some tips:

Look north! The aurora will likely be on the horizon but higher in the sky the further north you are.

Dim the lights: Find an area with less light pollution for your best chance.

Catch a photo of the lights? Post it to Local 4′s MIPics here and we’ll show them on TV.

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.

The solar wind conditions that are effective for creating geomagnetic storms are sustained (for several to many hours) periods of high-speed solar wind, and most importantly, a southward directed solar wind magnetic field (opposite the direction of Earth’s field) at the dayside of the magnetosphere. This condition is effective for transferring energy from the solar wind into Earth’s magnetosphere.

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

