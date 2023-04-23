Police launch distracted driving crackdown in Metro Detroit using unmarked spotter vehicles

Michigan police are launching a special enforcement of distracted driving laws on state roads and freeways, using unmarked vehicles.

Law enforcement officers from the Michigan State Police, county sheriff’s offices, and local police departments will begin conducting Operation Ghost Rider on Monday, April 24. The operation has been activated for the last few years.

The goal is to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries. The initiative is coordinated by the Transportation Improvement Association (TIA) and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

Operation Ghost Rider uses unmarked spotter vehicles, which contain a law enforcement passenger. When the spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate a traffic stop.

“Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. As drivers, we must do better,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police. “We will continue to educate motorists and hope that personal accountability will help decrease distracted driving. But we also know enforcement is key.”

Participating agencies include the Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Taylor Police Department, and Utica Police Department.

According to TIA, preliminary numbers for 2022 indicate 57 persons were killed and 5,905 were injured in 15,441 motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver in the state of Michigan.

