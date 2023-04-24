Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: When closing sales begin and when coupons, gift cards expire

The entrance to a Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection and will start winding down its operations while seeking a buyer.

The retailer expects to close all of its stores by June 30, 2023. Until then, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby sites and its websites will stay open to serve customers.

In a statement, the company, based in Union, New Jersey, said it voluntarily made the filing “to implement an orderly wind-down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”

When do store closing sales begin?

Store closing sales will begin on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. All purchases made during store closing sales are final.

When will stores stop accepting returns and exchanges?

They expect to accept returns and exchanges for items purchased before April 26, 2023, until May 24, 2023. Customers can redeem merchandise credits until May 15, 2023.

How long do I have to use gift cards and coupons?

Gift cards can be used through May 8, 2023. Stores will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023.

Can I get a refund for my membership?

You cannot get a refund for your membership. Benefits stop on April 26, 2023.

Can I still access my wedding or baby registry information?

Registry items can no longer be purchased through Bed Bath & Beyond or Buy Buy Baby websites, but people can still view their registries. BBB expects to partner with an alternative platform where people can transfer their registry data.

You can click here to find more information.