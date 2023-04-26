St. Clair County woman plans to start business after winning $100K from Michigan Lottery

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A St. Clair County woman plans to start her own business with the $100,000 she won from Michigan Lottery’s second chance game.

The 44-year-old player chose to remain anonymous. She won the prize after she was selected in a random drawing on March 31.

“When I saw an email informing me I’d won a $100,000 top prize in the $6,000,000 Jackpot second chance drawing, I was confused,” she said. “It seemed too good to be true and I assumed it was a scam email.”

She earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“Shortly after seeing the email, I got a call from the Lottery informing me of the prize and I was shocked! That’s when I knew it was real, so I called my son right away to tell him the good news,” she said.

She recently visited Lottery Headquarters to claim her prize.

“I am so grateful to have won this prize because it will allow me to finally fulfill my dream of starting my own business,” she said.

Second chance game

Each non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000.

Players may enter by scanning their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by Sept. 1, 2023. Six more second chance drawings are expected.

Each drawing will award:

One winner of $100,000

Five winners of $10,000

Twenty winners of $1,000

Sixty winners of $500

The next drawing is on April 27.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.