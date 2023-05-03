Snowstorm shatters May weather records in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Snow in Marquette, Michigan, on May 2, 2023.

MARQUETTE, Mich. – A May snowstorm proved to be historic for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this week, with more than two feet of snow recorded in some areas.

The spring snowstorm moved in on Monday night and lasted through Tuesday, dumping 20+ inches of snow across parts of the U.P., setting new records.

The May 1-2 storm set the following records, according to the National Weather Service in Marquette:

Greatest calendar snowfall in May -- 19.8 inches (May 1)

Greatest 2-day snowfall in May -- 26.2 inches

Snowiest May on record -- 26.2 inches

Greatest May snow depth -- 20 inches (at 8 a.m. on May 2)

The current snowfall count for the season is now at 265.1 inches, according to the NWS.

The storm also brought high wind gusts, and the snow was heavy, causing some power outages and broken tree limbs.

The NWS expects rises on rivers and streams for the next several days as the snow melts.