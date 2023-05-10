Show off your Great Lakes pride! Michigan merch company partners with DNR as official supplier

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A northern Michigan company has partnered up with Michigan DNR to be the department’s official apparel supplier for Michigan parks, trails, and waterways.

Great Lakes Proud has rolled out their Michigan State Parks Collection and announced the new merch line on Monday.

The company states that a portion of all sales from the collection will go back to the DNR to help preserve our parks, trails, and waterways.

“Our whole lives, we have loved exploring the outdoors. Growing up camping with our folks and exploring the hidden gems of this great state,” the company wrote on Instagram. “From Tahquamenon Falls to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes to Belle Isle, all these places have held a special spot in our hearts.”

The company was founded in 2011 and has been producing Michigan-themed apparel ever since. According to their website, Great Lakes Proud merchandise can be found in over 500 stores across the Midwest.

Click here to view the collection.