Parts of Michigan at ‘very high’ fire danger rating

An electronic sign in Grayling adorned with an image of Smokey Bear shows the fire danger as “high.”

Parts of Michigan are at a “very high” fire danger rating, especially northern parts of the Lower Peninsula, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is reminding people to make fire safety a top priority when they’re enjoying time outdoors this weekend.

“Humidity is low, so the environment is drying out fast,” DNR fire specialist Jeff Vashe said. “A fire can take off with very little warning in these kinds of conditions, especially if it’s windy at all.”

The DNR said that areas of the Upper Peninsula that don’t have melting snow are drying fast and fire danger levels are expected to remain high throughout the weekend.

Check before you light fires this weekend

According to the DNR, nine out of 10 wildland fires are caused by people.

Before you burn yard debris or light any fire, you should check Michigan’s permission to burn website. People who live in southern areas of the Lower Peninsula should contact their local authorities before lighting a fire.

Since the beginning of fire season in Michigan, DNR wildland firefighters have battled more than 82 fires over more than 600 acres. The DNR has a goal of keeping as many wildfires as possible under 10 acres.

Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

Michigan offers a map that shows the daily fire danger rating online. More information about burn permits and safety are also available online.

The Michigan DNR provided the following tips to prevent wildfires: