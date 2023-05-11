Woman says leg cut by blade wedged in slide at Sanilac County playground

MARLETTE, Mich. – A 27-year-old woman says she was cut by a razor blade when she went down a slide in Sanilac County on Wednesday.

According to the Marlette Police Department, it was reported that at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman was looking for a lost cell phone at the city park.

She reports that it was around this time that she went down one of the slides and cut her leg.

The 27-year-old told police that she went back up the slide and found a blade wedged in the seam.

The woman removed the blade and checked the park for any additional blades. She then returned home, reported the incident to the police, and sought out medical attention.

Police say the blade will be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis and forensic evidence.

Additionally, Marlette Community Schools were notified and made aware of the report and officials say they have conducted searches of their own playground equipment.

Marlette police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.