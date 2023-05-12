West Michigan humane society seeks donations after 24 guinea pigs left abandoned on street

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A West Michigan humane society is caring for 24 guinea pigs after they were found on the street in Grand Haven on Wednesday.

Harbor Humaine Society is asking for donations after two dozen guinea pigs were placed in their care on the night of Wednesday, May 10, according to a Facebook post. The humane society says the guinea pigs were found near Green Street and 138th Avenue in Grand Haven.

The individual who discovered the guinea pigs told the humane society that they gathered any they saw, put them in a box, and contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office brought the guinea pigs to the humane society, where they are said to be safe and cared for.

Now, Harbor Humane is asking for donations of various guinea pig supplies, as well as monetary donations, to help care for the critters.

In their post, the humane society wrote, “24 piggies went to the shelter ... shelter workers say ‘wee wee wee’ need some help!”

The 24 guinea pigs are made up of “mamas, papas and even babies,” the humane society said, and they will all be made available for adoption after their four-day stray hold.

If you’re interested in donating to Harbor Humane Society, there are several ways to do so. Find the donation information on their website here.