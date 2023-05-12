What you can do to prevent problems with geese, deer, turkeys, coyotes and bears this summer

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging people to take action now to prevent problems with wildlife this summer.

Officials said conflicts with geese, deer, turkey, coyotes, and bears are most common in the spring and summer months. They want residents to take steps to prevent those conflicts.

How to avoid problems with geese

Canada Geese (Copyright 2004 State of Michigan)

Officials said the best way to avoid problems with geese is to make your lawn a place they don’t want to hang out.

You can do that by planting native shrubs along shorelines, which will act as a barrier to prevent waterfowl from reaching your lawn. Another thing you can do is let your grass grow long and don’t fertilize or water it. Another option is to scare the geese away with noisemakers, bird scare balloons, mylar scare tape, and plastic flags.

The DNR also noted that the Canada Goose Round Up and Relocation Program has been paused due to the spread of bird flu in Michigan. If you find an inappropriate nest in your area you can contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services for help.

Canada goose hunting seasons are available throughout the state. Their nests and eggs are protected under federal law. You cannot touch, move, or possess any part of the nest or eggs without a proper permit.

If there is an aggressive goose causing a public safety risk or damage, you can contact your local DNR office.

How to keep deer out of your garden

Michigan whitetail deer. (Copyright 2005 State of Michigan)

White-tailed deer feed from gardens, flower beds, and landscaping.

Hunting is an option many communities in Michigan use to reduce deer populations. If hunting is not an option, there are non-lethal deterrents people can use.

Placing fences or wiring around those areas can protect them from damage. Other options include repellant sprays or planting deer-resistant plants.

Deer might act aggressively towards pets that they view as a threat. If there is an aggressive white-tailed deer causing a public safety risk, you should contact your local DNR office.

Turkeys can become aggressive

HEALDSBURG, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Spring arrives early in Northern California's Wine Country with warm temperatures and a crush of wine tourists on February 27, 2014, in Healdsburg, California. Despite recent February rains, 2013 was the driest year in recorded history and the water "State of Emergency" crisis still exists for all of California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (2014 George Rose)

Turkeys will eat from bird feeders and feed on young plants. They can become aggressive if they feel comfortable in suburban areas.

If they do become a nuisance, you should remove any food that’s available to them and make sure your neighbors do the same.

Male turkeys are attracted to shiny objects, such as vehicle bumpers and windows -- anything they can see their reflection in. You can cover or disguise windows and other shiny objects to deter them.

Turkeys may be hunted in certain areas in the spring and fall with a valid Michigan turkey license.

Coyotes will eat garbage, pet food that’s been left outside

(Photo by Frans van Heerden)

Coyotes will approach homes to eat small mammals and birds that are attracted to bird feeders or gardens.

They will also eat any garbage or pet food that is left out overnight. If you have coyotes in your area, you should remove any food sources. If you see a coyote you can try to scare it away by yelling and making loud noises.

Coyotes can be killed without a license on private land by the landowner if the coyote is doing or about to do damage to private property, pets, livestock or humans.

This YouTube video shows how to haze a nuisance coyote.

Bears have an excellent sense of smell

Stock image of a black bear. (Image by ArtTower from Pixabay)

Black bears live in northern parts of the state but can be spotted farther south.

They have massive appetites and an excellent sense of smell. They can remember the locations of food sources from year to year.

You can prevent bears from entering your property by removing food sources including bird feeders, exposed garbage, pet foods, and grills with food debris. Bee hives, fruit trees, and gardens can be protected with electric fencing.

If you come across a black bear you should not run or play dead. You should stand your ground, make loud noises and back away slowly. Always offer a clear, unobstructed escape route for the bear.

If there is a bear that is continuously giving you issues, you can contact your local DNR office for help.

--> Need more help? View the Michigan DNR’s nuisance animal control directory