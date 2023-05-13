Family of fox puppies found to be golf ball thieves at Michigan college’s golf course

A family of fox puppies has been stealing golf balls from a golf course.

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The mystery of missing golf balls has been solved at Muskegon Community College’s golf course.

According to a tweet from the college, a “significant number” of golf balls had been mysteriously disappearing for weeks at their golf course in Muskegon.

The college says there was a thorough investigation at the University Park Golf Course, and the mystery was finally solved this week.

A family of fox puppies has been taking golf balls from the course and bringing them back to their den.

This phenomenon -- foxes stealing golf balls -- is hardly new. There are plenty of instances of foxes all over the world partaking in this kind of theft. In 2019, a Manistee County man reported losing over 50 golf balls to a fox.

Some believe foxes mistake golf balls for eggs. Discover Wildlife says foxes take eggs away from nests and bury them to eat at a later time.

Muskegon Community College did not specify any plans for recovery of the missing golf balls.