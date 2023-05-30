Michigan Lottery: Recently retired Michigan man wins $300K on scratch off ticket

A Michigan man is feeling pretty lucky after hitting a $300K jackpot playing a Michigan Lottery scratch off game.

The 68-year-old player from Berrien County purchased his winning ticket at the Family Fare Quick Stop, located at 1600 28th Street Southwest in Wyoming. He won playing the Mystery Key Cashword instant game..

“It had been a while since I’d played a Cashword game, so I decided to give it a try and buy a ticket while I was at the store one day,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and was surprised at how many words I was revealing. When I finished scratching the ticket and counted 10 words for a $300,000 prize, I was shocked! I had to have someone else look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and help his family.

“I recently retired, so winning came at the perfect time and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” the player said.

The Michigan Lottery says players in the state won more than $1.7 billion on instant games in 2022.

