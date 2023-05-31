Michigan LGBTQ+ resource guide: How to find support, healthcare and legal resources

DETROIT – The list below provides links and information to support, healthcare, legal resources, and more for LGBTQ+ people and allies.

Where to find LGBTQ+ support in Metro Detroit

Below is a list of organizations in the Metro Detroit area that provide support for LGBTQ+ community members. Included is a link to their website and how each organization describes itself.

Ruth Ellis Center : The Ruth Ellis Center was founded in 1999. The REC provides trauma-informed services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, with an emphasis on young people of color, experiencing homelessness, involved in the child welfare system, and experiencing barriers to health and wellbeing.

LGBT Detroit : LGBT Detroit is a nonprofit with a mission to increase awareness of and support to Detroit’s LGBT culture.

Affirmations : Affirmations is a hub for southeast Michigan LGBTQ+ community and allies. Affirmations offers a welcoming space where people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and cultures, can learn, grow, socialize, and access support.

Macomb County Pride : Macomb County Pride has a mission to create a supportive environment for the LGBTQ+ community and to be a resource in Macomb County.

University of Michigan Spectrum Center : The Spectrum Center at the University of Michigan is a collaborative space in which all members of the university and local community are welcome. Through collaboration and partnership efforts, the Center supports students to thrive in a diverse society and globally.

TG Detroit : TGDetroit is a non-profit transgender support group founded in Detroit, Michigan, for the express purposes of offering support to transgender individuals both within the local Detroit community and beyond, as well as bringing knowledge and understanding of the transgender reality to cisgendered people throughout mainstream society.

Jim Toy Community Center : The Jim Toy Community Center is a resource center that exists to provide information, education, social events, and advocacy by and for the Queer and Ally community in the Washtenaw County area. JTCC welcomes all who support its mission to participate in its activities.

Transgender Michigan : Transgender Michigan’s primary mission is to provide advocacy, support, and education while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities.

LGBTQ+ health and wellness resources

There are several organizations in the Metro Detroit area that provide health and wellness support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The following resources are places where you can find free or low-cost care for sexual health.

The fear of discrimination and harassment can be a barrier to healthcare for many LGBTQ+ community members. There are some resources available to help LGBTQ+ find safe places to seek care.

LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory : A free, searchable database of doctors, medical professionals, and healthcare providers who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the unique health needs of LGBTQ+ people.

The OutList : The OutList is an international directory that recognizes LGBTQ+ affirming providers who identify as affirming in the provision of care, treatment, and services of LGBTQ+ communities.

Tips for coming out to your doctor : The Human Rights Campaign has a list of tips for finding and being open with healthcare providers.

There are rights that LGBTQ+ people should know they have when they are admitted to a hospital for a medical emergency. The Human Rights Campaign offers the following resources:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has this list of LGBTQ+ resources for caseworkers, youth and families.

Legal resources for LGBTQ+ people in Michigan

Resources for LGBTQ+ parents, children

Other national resources

Resources for LGBTQ+ allies

The Human Rights Campaign : The Human Rights Campaign has some information for people who want to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Trevor Project : The Trevor Project has an article to educate allies on how to support transgender and nonbinary people.

PFLAG : PFLAG has information to help people learn about and understand their LGBTQ+ loved ones.

Places to volunteer your time