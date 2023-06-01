Michigan’s income guidelines for WIC program increases: Here’s who’s eligible

Additional Michigan families may be eligible for assistance after an increase in the income threshold increased to start the month of June.

Michigan’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) now say: a family of four may qualify for WIC with an annual income of up to $55,500, a $4,162 or 8.1% increase from last year.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

Family size* Annual income Weekly income 2 $36,482 $702 3 $45,991 $885 4 $55,500 $1,068 5 $65,009 $1,251 6 $74,518 $1,434

*Each expected infant counts as one in the family size.

*For additional family sizes, visit the Michigan WIC Income Guidelines.

“The 2023 federal income guidelines reflect a significant increase as of June 1,” said Christina Herring, WIC director. “This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods.”

Individuals who are pregnant or have had a baby within the past six month; are currently breastfeeding; or are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, are encouraged to contact their local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Families who do not qualify for these programs may still be eligible for WIC due to WIC’s higher income limits.

WIC is a federally funded United States Department of Agriculture program administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It serves low and moderate income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk. WIC provides nutrition education, supplemental foods, breastfeeding promotion and support and referrals to health care.

For more information, visit the Women, Infants & Children website. Contact WIC by calling 800-942-1636 or via email at michiganwic@michigan.gov.