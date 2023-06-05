Floral favorites: Here are the top 5 most searched flowers in Michigan

Spring has sprung here in Michigan, and many have been searching the internet for the best flowers to plant in their garden.

The Gardening Chores has announced the top five flowers in Michigan that are searched by residents, according to data.

The gardening outlet found that lavender is the most popular flower via search, as it has been searched over 2,000 times yearly. Sunflowers are the runner-up, with an average of 1,770 searchers per year. Falling below 1,500 searches on average are hydrangeas, peonies, and dahlias.

This is a flower. (© Microsoft Corporation)

A horticultural expert at the Gardening Chores says that lavender provides many benefits to its area and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.

“From its widely acknowledged pleasant fragrance to its beautiful violet flowers, it provides a welcoming space for pollinators and acts as an excellent repellant of nuisance garden insects, such as mosquitoes and ticks,” said Amber Noyes. “With this in mind, it stands to reason that lavender would be the most popular flower in Michigan. It will be particularly interesting to see whether the most-searched-for flowers are also the most frequently grown by those cultivating their gardens this summer.”

Flower # of yearly searches Lavender 2,340 Sunflower 1,770 Hydrangea 1,300 Peony 1,100 Dahlia 1,000

Health benefits of lavender

There are many health benefits to these flowers, specifically lavender.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lavender can help improve melatonin levels, reduce pain and inflammation, helps with anxiety and depression, relieves menstrual pain, kills harmful viruses and bacteria, and reduce colic symptoms.

Medical experts say lavender is powerful due to the different chemical compounds that can positively affect your body.

Here’s how you can celebrate lavender in Metro Detroit

If you want to celebrate the most searched flower in the state, head over to Armada for a lavender festival at Blake’s.

Dates: July 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket Info: Early bird special -- Tickets are $10 per person. Kids under the age of 10 can enter the festival for free.



Officials say admission to the festival will include the following:

Access to 200+ artisans featuring handcrafted products

Free classes, speakers, and demonstrations on topics such as natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, benefits of local honey, and more

DIY make-and-take workshops with real lavender

Free children’s activity tent

U-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables

Free train ride to the lavender field

Lavender-infused food and drinks, including lavender lemonade, ice cream, cupcakes, donuts, etc...

Free parking

Click here to learn more about the event.