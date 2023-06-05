Northern Michigan beaches, roads to reopen Tuesday after wildfire burned about 2,400 acres

Blackened trees and ash are visible in the area where the Wilderness Trail Fire burned.

As a fire risk remains high in Michigan, the state has announced that beaches and roads will reopen Tuesday in areas impacted by the Wilderness Trail Fire.

The Michigan DNR announced Monday evening that some beaches and roads will open after a wildfire trail that was started due to a private campfire.

Officials say that recreation areas at Kneff and Staley Lake are open, and railroad tracks north of 4 Mile Road have reopened to train traffic after inspection. Roads in Grayling Township within the impacted acres are set to open on Tuesday.

Read: Northern Michigan wildfire 90% contained; Fire risk remains high across state

While these roads are set to reopen, Michigan officials say, please be cautious and stay out of the blackened areas. There are some areas where dead trees could pose a hazard, and the ground could also still be warm.

The DNR also reported that fire crews will still tend to the area to mop up and take care of any problems that may arise.

The DNR says a nearby campfire sparked the fire. People cause nine out of 10 wildfires, and burning yard debris is the top wildfire cause in Michigan. The wildfire was first reported on Saturday night, prompting evacuations and freeway closures as fire crews battled the spreading flames.

Related: When fire ravaged Michigan’s Thumb region: ‘A demon in the gale’