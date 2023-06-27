Here’s where, when to view Michigan Air National Guard flyovers on Tuesday

The Michigan Air National Guard is set to conduct flyovers Tuesday as part of the Air Force’s commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

The flyovers will be conducted in nine Michigan communities on Tuesday, June 27. KC-135 Stratotankers will fly in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.

The Michigan KC-135s and A-10s are both based at Selfridge and operated by Airmen from the 127th Wing, which includes around 1,700 military and civilian personnel. Air Force refueling aircraft will be flying similar flyovers around the country.

“Our Citizen-Airmen are proud to serve as Michigan’s Hometown Air Force. The support we receive from our community is second to none and this series of flyovers provides us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, while also demonstrating an important part of the Air Force mission,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander. “It also serves as a showcase of opportunities that exist in the Michigan Air National Guard for those interested in joining our ranks in service to state and nation.”

Where will the flyovers be held?

The following is a list of locations and times the flyovers will be held:

Blue Water Bridge, Port Huron, approximately at 10:20 a.m.

Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and downtown Alpena, approximately at 10:40 a.m.

Mackinac Bridge and Mackinaw City, approximately at 10:50 a.m.

Sleeping Bear Dunes area near Maple City, approximately at 11:15 a.m.

Downtown Grand Rapids, approximately at 11:45 a.m.

Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Battle Creek, approximately at 11:55 a.m.

The Michigan State Capitol and downtown Lansing, approximately at 12:05 p.m.

The Detroit River, approximately at 12:30 p.m.

Selfridge Air National Guard Base, approximately at 12:35 p.m.

Share your pictures with the 127th Wing

Anyone who manages to capture photos of the event are asked to share them to the 127th Wing’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/127thWing or on the unit’s Instagram page @127Wing with the tag #SANGBTanker100.

Ten people will be selected at random from among those who share photos and will be contacted by the 127th Wing via social media to receive a unit patch.

Click here to learn more about the event.