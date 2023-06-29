Data shows 15% increase in deaths on Michigan roads over last 5 years

New data shows Michigan traffic-related deaths stayed at a very high level in 2022, continuing an alarming trend over the last five years.

Data released by Michigan State Police and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning show Michigan traffic crash deaths remained above 1,100 in 2022, slightly under the 1,131 deaths reported in 2021.

However, the latest crash data shows a five-year trend that has seen traffic fatalities on Michigan roadways rise 15 percent, from 974 deaths in 2018 to 1,123 in 2022.

“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.”

Teen traffic fatalities dropped 34 percent, from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 deaths in 2022. The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also fell by 10 percent, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.

Bicycle fatalities increased to 36 in 2022, up 24 percent, from 29 in 2021. There was also a 28 percent increase in work zone crashes, from 5,814 in 2021 to 7,436 in 2022. Fatalities in work zones increased from 20 in 2021 to 23 in 2022, up 15 percent. Other important data shows:

Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 183 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, down 5 percent.

Drug-involved fatalities decreased from 275 in 2021 to 249 in 2022, down 9 percent.

Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 166 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, up 4 percent.

You can find the full county-by-county breakdown chart here.