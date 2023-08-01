Great Lakes drownings: A look at the data from 2010 to today

People enjoy a sunny winter day on the beach by Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

Beautiful as they may be, the Great Lakes surrounding Michigan can turn dangerous fairly quickly. Anywhere from dozens to over 100 drownings have been reported each year across the five lakes in the last decade.

Though they’re often thought of as less dangerous and wild than the ocean, the Great Lakes do see severe conditions that no person should attempt to traverse. Strong currents, like rip currents, pose a serious risk to swimmers. Waves, which can reach heights of several feet, can hit at a more rapid pace in the Great Lakes than in the ocean -- think three to five seconds apart compared to 10-12 seconds, experts say.

Since the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project started tracking drowning data in 2010, drownings have been reported in all five lakes -- Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior -- every year. Lake Michigan, however, sees far more drownings compared to the other lakes.

Between 2010 and 2023 (so far), there have been more than 1,200 drownings at the lakes. The number of drownings have been close to 100 each year since 2016.

Here’s a look at the drowning data, as compiled by the GLSRP.

Great Lakes drownings 2010-2022

There were a total of 1,155 drownings in the five Great Lakes between 2010 and 2022, according to the GLSRP.

The most drownings in one year occurred in 2018, with 117 drownings recorded. In that year, most of the drownings (43) happened in Lake Michigan, but lakes Erie and Ontario weren’t far behind, with 36 and 25 drownings, respectively.

The lowest number of drownings between 2010 and 2022 were recorded in 2014 and 2015.

Hover over or click on a point on the graph below to see the exact data point for that year.

Drownings by lake

The most drownings have been recorded in Lake Michigan compared to the other four Great Lakes over the past several years.

Because we’re in the middle of 2023, the drownings recorded so far in the Great Lakes this year were not included in the dataset above.

So far, there have been a total of 48 drownings this year, as of July 30. Here are those drownings broken down by lake:

In comparison, there was a total of 108 Great Lakes drownings in 2022. Here are those drownings broken down by lake:

Great Lakes dangers

Experts say that most of the drownings in the Great Lakes occur in Lake Michigan partly because it sees more visitors -- especially in and around southwest Michigan, where the area is densely populated. The lake is also known for experiencing unpredictable weather and fast-developing storms.

The National Weather Service says these are the major drowning hazards in all of the Great Lakes:

Short period wind waves

Longshore currents

Structural currents

Classic rip currents

Outlet currents

Channel currents

It’s important to remember that waves are dangerous near piers, creating what those so-called structural currents. Beach goers are encouraged to “steer clear of the pier.”

If you’re in the water and get caught in current, experts say not to try to swim directly against it, and do your best not to panic.

“Remember, if caught in a dangerous current, flip on your back, float, and follow the current (or the safest path out of the water),” the NWS says. “Swim along the shore until able to swim toward the beach. If caught in a structural current try to reach a ladder. If you are too tired, keep floating and try to signal for help.”

Learn more about staying safe on the Great Lakes on the NWS’ website here, or check out their safety video below.