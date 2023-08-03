Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a diesel spill in Lake Michigan near Manistee.

The Coast Guard said the spill was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, when the motor vessel Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank. The maximum spill potential is 45,174 gallons of diesel.

At the time, the vessel was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan. A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report.

The motor vessel Manitowoc has activated their response plan and their diesel spill removal organization is on scene at this time working to contain the spill. The vessel is no longer leaking diesel, the Coast Guard said Thursday.

A Unified Command has been established to oversee and direct cleanup response efforts. Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the responsible party, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices, and the City of Manistee will be working together in this effort.

The Coast Guard said there are no known impacts to beaches at this time, but the public is being asked to stay away from the areas that have diesel and do not attempt to rescue injured wildlife. There is no known or expected impact to drinking water at this time.

The public is asked to call (231) 723-6241 for any confirmed sighting of diesel reaching the shoreline.