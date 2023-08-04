Watch out: Algal blooms common on Michigan waters in summer can cause illness

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, an algae bloom covers Lake Erie near the City of Toledo water intake crib about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

Harmful algae often appears on Michigan waters during the months of August and September and can cause illness in people and pets who come into contact with it.

Michigan health officials are reminding residents and visitors to avoid harmful algal blooms, known as HABs, that may be present in lakes, rivers, and even ponds.

“HABs form due to a rapid growth or ‘bloom’ of cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria naturally occur in lakes, rivers and ponds; however, they can produce toxins, called cyanotoxins, that can be harmful to people and animals,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

The HABs, which are usually green in color but can be other colors, can appear in a variety of textures. Officials say the bacteria may look like spilled paint, scum, streaks, mats, or simply just discoloration. While the blooms are possible between May and October, they most often occur in August and September.

A person who breathes in or swallows water with HAB toxins may experience runny eyes or nose, asthma-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, headaches, and/or dizziness. HAB toxins that come into contact with skin can cause rashes, blisters or hives.

Dogs and other pets that come into contact with HAB toxins can experience vomiting, diarrhea, staggering, seizures, or even die, MDHHS says. Pet owners are urged to keep animals away from discolored or scummy water and shorelines. Pets should be rinsed off after coming into contact with a body of water, and be brought clean drinking water. A veterinarian should be called immediately if a pet gets sick from contact with the water.

Last year, HABs were reported in 80 bodies of water in 38 Michigan counties, officials report. The harmful algae is reportedly growing more often and in more places than before.

Click here to learn more about HABs on the state of Michigan’s website.