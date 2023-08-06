How you can stay anonymous if you win the $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan

Can you remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the $1.55 billion Mega Millions prize?

Yes, but there are some steps you’re going to have to take. But, that’s OK, you’ve got time. You’re rich now.

Under Michigan law, players who win more than $10,000 playing state-only games can remain anonymous. The phrase to pay attention to is “state-only.” That means multi-state games, like Mega Millions, are under different rules.

The rules of multi-state games -- like Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky For Life -- allow for the names of winners to be public. In Michigan, personal information like the winner’s name, city they live in and the amount they won is considered public record.

You just won a massive Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?

Don’t rush. Don’t sign the ticket yet.

All prizes must be claimed within one year of the date won or it expires, but that gives you plenty of time to plan.

Experts recommend taking a photo of yourself with the ticket and then storing the ticket in a safe place, like a lockbox.

Experts also recommend not telling anyone. Or, at least tell as few people as possible.

Then find an attorney and a financial planner.

Create a lottery club

In 2021, an Oakland County lottery club claimed a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The four-member Wolverine FLL Club purchased their ticket in Novi.

The four people in that lottery club were able to remain anonymous by having club representative and attorney Kurt D. Panouses come forward and claim the prize. Panouses said he has represented more than 30 winning tickets, including a $1.58 billion Powerball winning ticket.

Only Panouses had to be identified publicly and the rest of the members of the lottery club were able to remain anonymous.

In Michigan, you can create a lottery club with two or more people to file a joint claim for a lottery prize. To establish a club, it’s recommended that you create a set of “by-laws” and appoint a club representative. Otherwise, the Bureau of State Lottery can only accept a claim in the name and taxpayer identification number of one person.

