$2 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold online in Michigan

FREELAND, Mich. – A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, night. If those estimates are correct, it would be the largest jackpot in the game’s history and comes with a cash option of $757.2 million.

The winning numbers in the Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, drawing were: 11-30-45-52-56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20.

Even though nobody got the jackpot, there were a total of 5,331,114 winning tickets.

Nine tickets, including one in Michigan, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. The ticket in Michigan had the optional Megaplier (2x for this game), meaning they won a $2 million prize.

That $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased online in the city of Freeland.

