Consumers Energy to stop accepting debit, credit cards for auto pay; adds $2.99 fee

Consumers Energy is going to stop accepting debit and credit cards for auto pay accounts.

The company is requiring customers who want payments to automatically go through to update their payment method to a checking or savings account. This new policy goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Anyone who does not update their payment method to their bank will be removed from the autopay program and payments will not be processed. Customers can still pay with a credit or debit card, but there will be a $2.99 processing fee.

“With credit and debit card transaction fees rising, we want to ensure energy costs are fair for all customers. To help do this, we are updating our card payment and auto-pay policies starting Oct. 1, 2023,” Consumers Energy said in an email to customers.

Consumers Energy said this decision was made “due to third-party card payment policies.” Customers who want to remain on autopay will need to update their payment method at ConsumersEnergy.com. Customers who want to start making individual payments are asked to de-enroll from autopay by Oct. 1.

Consumers Energy has shared more information on ways to pay online.

---> Related: T-Mobile changes autopay discount eligibility to require debit card or bank info