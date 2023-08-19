Michigan has 29 confirmed rabies cases: Here’s what you need to know

There have been 29 confirmed cases of rabies in Michigan so far this year.

That data is as of Thursday, Aug. 17. Nineteen of those cases were in bats, nine were in skunks, and one case involved a stray cat.

Rabies has been detected in Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Bay, Clinton, Barry, Ingham, St. Joseph, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, and Lenawee counties.

Most recent confirmed rabies cases

The most recent confirmed cases of rabies in michigan occurred in Livinston, Macomb, and Oakland counties.

According to the Livingston County Health Department, a rabid bat was found inside a home in Howell. That is the first rabies case in Livingston County since 2021. People in Livingston County can call the LCHD at 517-552-6882 or report an animal bite online.

A stray kitten found in Oakland County on June 14 was euthanized after developing symptoms of rabies.

There were three skunks found to have rabies in June of this year in Macomb County.

Two rabid skunks were found within three miles of each other in Macomb Township and a third skunk with rabies was found in Clinton Township in June. In each of those cases, the skunks attacked family pets. Anyone who sees a potentially rabid skunk is asked to call Macomb County Animal Control at 586-469-5115.

What to do if you find a bat in your home

If you or your pets have any contact with a bat you should contact your healthcare provider.

Any direct contact with a bat should be considered a possible exposure to rabies. If you find a bat in the same room as someone that should also be considered direct contact, especially if the person was a child, sleeping, or intoxicated. Bat bites can be very small and can go unnoticed.

If someone has been exposed to a bat, do not let the bat go free. Capture the bat and contact your local health department. Your health department can set up rabies testing through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, the only laboratory in Michigan that can test animals for rabies.

If the bat is unavailable for testing, the exposed person may have to undergo treatment. If the bat can be tested and is found not to have rabies, then treatment is not needed.

How to protect yourself, your pets from rabies

You should visit your veterinarian on a regular basis and keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all cats, ferrets, and dogs.

Even if an animal is kept inside, keeping their vaccination against rabies up-to-date is important in case they are ever exposed to a stray animal carrying the disease.

Michigan law requires ferrets and dogs to be currently vaccinated against rabies.

If you are exposed to a wild animal, you should wash all bites or scratches immediately with soap and water.

If you think you or your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, you should immediately contact your veterinarian or MDARD at 800-292-3939 to determine the next steps.

What are the symptoms of rabies in a person?

The early symptoms of rabies in people may include fever, headache, general weakness, and discomfort.

People may also feel a prickling or an itching sensation at the site of the bite. The symptoms can last for days.

Over time, neurological symptoms may appear. Those can include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, agitation, partial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and the fear of water.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always deadly.

What are the symptoms of rabies in an animal?

Animals with rabies may behave strangely or in unexpected ways.

The early symptoms include fever, lethargy, vomiting, and lack of appetite.

The later symptoms include weakness, difficulty walking, paralysis, seizures, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, and aggression.

What is the treatment for rabies?

To prevent rabies in a person that has potentially been exposed, the person undergoes a series of injections called Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis.

People who have never received rabies vaccinations in the past must receive both the rabies antibody (rabies immune globulin, or HRIG) and the vaccine. People who have already been vaccinated will only need the rabies vaccine.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. At that point, treatment is only supportive.

The state of Michigan has more information about rabies available online.