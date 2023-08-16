Macomb County residents warned after series of rabid skunk issues -- here’s where and what happened

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Skunks with rabies have been confirmed in multiple locations around Macomb County, and residents are being warned to keep an eye out.

The first two rabid skunks were identified within three miles of each other in Macomb Township. A third skunk with rabies was found in Clinton Township in June, officials said.

In all three cases, the rabid skunks attacked family pets and had to be euthanized, according to a release. Those skunks were tested, and the presence of rabies was confirmed.

Due to the proximity of the rabid skunks, residents are strongly encouraged to take precautions for themselves and their pets whenever a skunk is around. There’s a possibility that rabies has been passed to other skunks in the county, officials said.

Animals with rabies might act strangely, drool, be aggressive, and try to bite.

Anyone who sees a potentially rabid skunk is asked to call Macomb County Animal Control at 586-469-5115.

Here are some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: