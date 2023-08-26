7 tornadoes touched down in Michigan: Here’s where, when

The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during Thursday night’s severe storms.

According to the Associated Press, the storms killed five people. Trees were downed, roofs were torn off buildings, and thousands were left without power.

EF-1 tornado Kent County

Tornado damage to the 5600 block of Alpine Ave (M-37) in Kent County. (NWS Storm Survey)

Kent County tornado on Aug. 24, 2023. (National Weather Service)

EF Rating: EF-1

Time: 8:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 110 mph

Path length: 8.7 miles

Max width: 100 yards

Injuries: 0

An EF-1 tornado began east of Peach Ridge Avenue and north of 6 Mile Road and moved east-northeast for almost nine miles. It ended just west of Rockford High School.

Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted. Buildings were damaged in the 5600 block of Alpine Avenue and to homes in a subdivision just north of the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive.

EF-2 tornado Ingham County/EF-1 tornado Livingston County

Storm damage captured on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

EF Rating: EF-2, EF-1

Time: 9:29 p.m. - 9:42 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 125 mph

Path length: 10.7 miles in Ingham County and 1.3 miles in Livingston County

Max width: 500 yards

Injuries: 3

Deaths: 1

Three people were injured and one person was killed when a tornado touched down in Ingham County and moved into Livingston County.

The tornado started in Williamston and moved to Webberville. It moved northeast from its starting point and onto I-96 where it remained for 1.5 miles before turning southeast.

The tornado crossed M-52 south of I-96 and it stayed just south of I-96 until it crossed into Livingston County after Wallace Road north of Van Orden ROad. The tornado briefly continued in Livingston County as an EF-1 tornado before lifting near Van Buren Road west of Nicholson Road.

The EF-2 damage occurred near and along I-96 with hundreds of trees snapped, several outbuildings damaged, and a few homes having roof, siding and window damage.

EF-0 tornado Wayne County

Damage caused by severe storms in Canton Township on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

EF Rating: EF-0

Time: 10:19 p.m. - 10:21 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 80 mph

Path length: 1.7 miles

Max width: 200 yards

Injuries: 0

An EF-0 tornado touched down just northwest of the Pheasant Run Golf Club in Canton Tonwnship and tracked southeast.

Dozens of trees were downed and uprooted. The tornado continued southeast, tracking across Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road. It brought down large limbs.

As the tornado reached Sheldon Road, trees were sheared and a hardwood tree fell onto a house. The tornado dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge.

EF-1 tornado Wayne County

EF Rating: EF-1

Time: 10:23 p.m. - 10:26 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 90 mph

Path length: 3 miles

Max width: 200 yards

Injuries: 0

An EF-1 tornado touched near or just south of the Wagner Homestead Farm in Belleville.

The tornado tracked southeast and crossed Elwell Road near Belmont Drive. Trees were downed and uprooted.

The tornado hit the Mobile Manor Trailer Park. A tree was broken in half with uprooted softwoods also found. More significant tree damage was caused as the tornado approached Martinsville Road, tracking close to the Hubbard Drain.

Trees were downed and siding was peeled off some homes. A large limb came down on a home. The tornado appeared to have dissipated in between Pebblebrook Drive and Fret Road.

EF-1 tornado Monroe County

Storm damage in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

EF Rating: EF-1

Time: 10:38 p.m. - 10:43 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 100 mph

Path length: 4.88 miles

Max width: 200 yards

Injuries: 0

A weak tornado touched down in a farm field in Ash Township, north of Newport Road and half a mile west of North Telegraph Road.

The tornado tracked southeast and hit Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park in Newport where most of the damage occurred on the north side of the park. Roofs were torn off and a manufactured home was flipped over.

Other damage included shingle and roof damage on the southeast side of the park. The tornado continued to track southeast and crossed over I-75 by the Meijer Distribution Center where large tree limbs were downed to the east of the center.

As the tornado continued southeast, several large tree limbs were downed with leaning power poles noted. The tornado dissipated in a farm field about half a mile east of North Dixie Highway and south of Post Road in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County.

EF-1 tornado Monroe and Wayne counties

EF Rating: EF-1

Time: 10:39 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 105 mph

Path length: 5.4 miles

Max width: 200 yards

Injuries: 0

A weak tornado touched down on Carleton Rockwood Road, one mile east of Telegraph Road in South Rockwood. The tornado tracked eastward across Armstrong Road where there were numerous large tree limbs down. There were multiple trees that were snapped and tops taken off, along with some house shingles partially torn off.

The tornado continued to track east across I-75 and South Huron River Drive where numerous large tree limbs were blown down and one fell on a house. A roof was partially torn off and a garage door was damaged near South Huron River Drive and North Dixie Highway.

The tornado crossed over the Lake Erie Metropark Golf Course, taking down multiple large tree limbs before ending at the Detroit River.

EF-1 tornado Wayne County

Storm damage in Gibraltar on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

EF Rating: EF-1

Time: 10:38 p.m. - 10:43 p.m.

Estimated peak winds: 100 mph

Path length: 4.88 miles

Max width: 200 yards

Injuries: 0

A weak tornado touched down to the southeast of Gibraltar Road and West Jefferson Avenue in the Brownstown Creek area.

The tornado traveled southeast across West Jefferson Avenue and south Gibraltar Road. Lare tree limbs were snapped and trees were uprooted.

The tornado crossed the northern portion of Edmond Island before continuing southeast to Horse Island where it dissipated. Large tree limbs were downed, trees were snapped, and a large tree was downed on a trailer.