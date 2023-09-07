Submit your short story to the Write Michigan contest for a chance to win $500

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Writers in Michigan are encouraged to submit their short stories to the Write Michigan Short Story Contest for a chance to win a $500 prize.

The contest is held by the Kent District Library. This is the 12th annual contest and in 2022, there were 1,250 stories entered. There are separate categories for youth, teens, and adults. The top stories in each category will be published and there are several cash prizes.

“This contest gives writers the opportunity to reach their goal of getting published,” said Katie Zuidema, Marketing Communications Specialist at KDL. “Not only do writers have the chance to win $500, but their story could also be available to the masses on bookstore and library shelves across the state.”

Writers have through Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, to submit their stories online at writemichigan.org. The stories must be 3,000 words or less and participants 18 and older have to pay a $10 entry fee.

“Write Michigan is truly a statewide effort,” says Josh Mosey, one of the organizers of the contest. “Kent District Library couldn’t put on the short story contest without our partners, including Schuler Books, Michigan Learning Channel, Capital Area District Library and Canton Public Library.”

Michigan author Gary Schmidt will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Write Michigan awards ceremony in March.

