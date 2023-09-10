50+ baby turtles released into Michigan wetlands

DANSVILLE, Mich. – More than 50 turtle hatchlings were released into wetland habitats after being removed as eggs along the path of a pipeline project in Michigan.

The 56 turtle hatchlings were released on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The turtles came from the eggs of adult females that were removed from the Mid-Michigan Pipeline Project throughout the summer. The eggs were incubated by Herpetological Resource and Management (HRM).

HRM rescued and incubated Eastern Snapping, Midland Painted, and Blanding’s turtle eggs during the summer. On Thursday, they released 39 Eastern Snapping turtles, 12 Midland Painted juveniles, and five Blanding’s turtles.

Blanding’s turtles are a protected species in Michigan. Several Blanding’s hatchlings will be cared for and monitored over the winter at the HRM facility before being released next spring.

“HRM is proud to collaborate with Consumers Energy helping to ensure the next generation of turtles in Michigan,” said Dave Mifsud, owner and manager of HRM. “Through their efforts of rescuing turtles and headstarting hatchlings we are helping support the protection and conservation of these imperiled species.”

---> Metro Detroit wetlands: What they are, how they’re shrinking