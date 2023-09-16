Michigan DNR offers online interactive hunter education, boater safety courses

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now offering interactive hunter education and boater safety courses online.

The DNR said these interactive online courses give students an “enhanced experience that exposes them to real-life hunting and boating scenarios.”

These interactive courses are offered in addition to traditional classroom and online learning options for hunter and boater safety. Hunter safety is also available as a take-home study course.

“The difference between the online interactive and online courses is that the interactive courses include virtual elements that engage students to make their own critical decisions throughout the lesson,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, DNR recreational safety, education and enforcement supervisor. “It’s a more hands-on learning approach compared to the traditional online courses.”

The ilearntohunt content features 45 interactive assessments and costs $49.95. Students will still need to attend the required in-person field day to receive their hunter safety certificate. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, needs a hunter safety course to buy a hunting license.

The ilearntoboat interactive program follows a “storyline adventure” that places students in real-life boating scenarios. Anyone born after June 30, 1996, will need to go through boating education if they will be operating a motorized vessel on Michigan waters. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1978, needs boating education to operate a personal watercraft.