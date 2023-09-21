68º
Michigan

Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on scratch off ticket on the way Up North with family

‘When I saw the winning amount, I thought: ‘This can’t be real.’

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Calhoun County Man Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery’s X’s & O’s Bingo Instant Game (Michigan Lottery)

A Michigan man on the way Up North for a family vacation made a pit stop worth $300,000.

The Calhoun County man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Alma EZ Mart, located at 100 West Lincoln Road in Alma. He bought the Michigan Lottery’s X’s & O’s Bingo instant game.

“We were heading to Northern Michigan for a family vacation, and I stopped to buy a Lottery ticket on the way,” said the player. “I scratched the barcode right away and scanned the ticket. When I saw the winning amount, I thought: ‘This can’t be real.’

“I showed my wife, and she took the ticket and started scanning it over and over. When $300,000 continued coming up on the screen, we both started hollering!”

“Winning is amazing,” said the player. “I am going to pay off my home and then celebrate by taking my wife out to a nice dinner.”

