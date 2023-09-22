Pine Knob hepatitis A case: Here are the 9 concerts with possible exposure concerns

CLARKSTON, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division has confirmed that the Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre is an exposure site for hepatitis A.

The case was confirmed by the Michigan Department of health and Human Services’ Laboratory.

The department is urging anyone who consumed food at the Ivy Lounge between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 to monitor for symptoms and to get vaccinated for hepatitis A as soon as possible.

“The window for vaccination to help prevent illness from hepatitis A is through tomorrow for those individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and ate at the Ivy Lounge,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director. “For anyone who is not vaccinated for hepatitis A, we encourage getting vaccination to protect against future exposures.”

Anyone who attended the Sept. 8 Jason Aldean concert is urged to get vaccinated before Saturday, Sept. 23.

Anyone who attended the following concerts is asked to monitor their health for hepatitis A symptoms:

Aug. 26 -- Lynyrd Skynyrd concert

Aug. 29 -- Arctic Monkeys concert

Aug. 30 -- Foreigner concert

Sept. 1 -- Disturbed concert

Sept. 2 -- Beck and Phoenix concert

Sept. 3 -- Pentatonix concert

Sept. 5 -- Rob Zombie concert

Sept. 6 -- Smashing Pumpkins concert

All individuals potentially exposed should watch for hepatitis A symptoms and contact their healthcare provider if they become ill to report they have a known hepatitis A exposure.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is shed in feces and is most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands.

Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine and vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Symptoms may appear from two to six weeks after exposure, with the average time being about one month.

More information on hepatitis A can be found on the official MDHHS website.