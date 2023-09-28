Michigan Lottery: Man claims massive $8.7M Lotto 47 jackpot

A Kent County man who has been “dreaming of winning big” for years won an $8.75 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 60-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers on Aug. 19: 07-16-18-27-39-40. He bought his winning ticket at Paris Spirits & Wine, located at 2871 East Paris Southeast in Kentwood.

“I have been playing the Lottery for years and dreaming of winning big,” said the player. “I checked the ticket Sunday morning and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I matched all the numbers. I called for my wife and had her look the ticket over to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.

“Once my wife confirmed I’d won, she called for my son to have him triple check the ticket too. We were all stunned!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $6 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to complete some home improvements and invest.

“Winning is life-changing, surreal, and amazing,” the player said.