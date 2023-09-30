Last day to submit: Low-income Michigan families can apply for home heating tax credit

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE- This Sept. 6, 2017, file photo shows a tip jar with one dollar and five dollar bills and a penny in New York. Millions of Americans deal with food, housing and general financial insecurity every year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Low-income families in Michigan can get help paying for some of their heating expenses through a home heating tax credit.

Michigan residents must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and meet income requirements to qualify. Residents are encouraged to use one of the state’s free tax preparation services to apply for this tax credit and other tax credits. Residents have until Sept. 30, 2023, to submit the form.

Who qualifies for a home heating credit claim?

Michigan residents may qualify for a home heating credit if they meet all the following requirements:

You own or were contracted to pay rent and occupied a Michigan homestead.

You were NOT a full-time student who was claimed as a dependent on another person’s return.

You did NOT live in college or university operated housing for the entire year.

You did NOT live in a licensed care facility for the entire year.

Your income was within the limits in Table A and Table B

How can I file a Home Heating Credit?

Here’s the answer from the state of Michigan: “If you are required to file a Michigan Individual Income Tax MI-1040 submit the Home Heating Credit Claim MI-1040CR-7 with your MI-1040. If you are not required to file an MI-1040, you may file your Home Heating Credit Claim by submitting form MI-1040CR-7 only. The due date for filing a Home Heating Credit Claim is September 30.”

How can I find a free tax preparation service?

Michigan residents may qualify for free tax preparation services if they have disabilities, limited English-speaking ability, or earn less than $60,000 annually.

Residents can find their local free tax preparation site by calling 211 or visiting MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org. Nonprofits like United Way and Community Action Agency can also help you find a free tax preparation site.

