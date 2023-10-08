Michigan DNR to host public hearing for leashed dogs on state-managed land

The Michigan DNR is hosting a public hearing to discuss a proposed update to a rule regarding leashed and off-leashed dogs on state-managed land.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting the public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 19. The hearing will be regarding proposed language updates to a rule governing the use of leashed and off-leashed dogs on state-managed land.

The DNR said the proposed amendment is intended to update the language of the rule so it reflects its original purpose and to reduce confusion for people who use state-managed land and law enforcement.

Leashed dog rule changes

According to the DNR, the draft rule changes would do the following:

Updating the terminology -- “state owned land” -- to “land under the control of the department.”

Clarifying that dogs in an area designated as leash-free do not need to be leashed.

Providing consistency regarding leash requirements across all land under control of the department

Clarifying that dogs being used in the following situations, as approved by the DNR, do not need to be leashed: Hunting. Field trials. While being trained for hunting purposes.



Public invited to attend hearing

The DNR said the public is welcome to attend the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Hutchinson Conference Room of Constitution Hall, 525 W. Allegan, in downtown Lansing, Michigan.

Visitors should enter at the east entrance of Constitution Hall and let the security guard know they are there for the public hearing in the Hutchinson Conference Room.

Anyone who needs a special accommodation to participate in the hearing should call 517-284-6019.

How to submit comments

Anyone who is not able to attend the hearing, but still wants to share a comment can do so via email or mail.

Emails can be sent to RostM@Michigan.gov and letters can be sent to the Department of Natural Resources, Legislative and Legal Affairs Office, ATTN: Legal Policy Specialist, PO Box 30028, Lansing, MI 48909-7528.

Public feedback will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Final draft rule

A final draft rule will be sent to the Administrative Rules Division in the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules after the public hearing and comment period have ended.

After the review, the rules will be sent to the Legislative Service Bureau for certification. Next, the Administrative Rules Division will send the final draft rule to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, where the final draft rule must sit for 15 session days, before transmitting to the Secretary of State’s Office of the Great Seal.

The rule will become effective immediately when it has been filed with the Office of the Great Seal.