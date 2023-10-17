53º
Michigan

This is apparently the creepiest place to visit in Michigan

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan, Halloween
These are not real ghosts. (Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels)

Michigan has a long history and its residents are no strangers to ghost stories. But where is the absolute creepiest place in the state?

It’s definitely up for debate. Personally, I think Mackinac Island is kind of creepy. They have the whole drowning pool legend up there. Frankenmuth is a little creepy. I’m not sure why.

Thrillist posted a list of the creepiest place in every state, and for Michigan, they named South Manitou Island in Leland, in Lake Michigan, off the coast of the Grand Traverse County area.

Here’s what Thrillist said about the island and why it made the list:

If you’re looking for an easier creepy place to visit, check out the story of Michigan’s infamous ghost town up in Pere Cheney.

