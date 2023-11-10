Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season begins Nov. 15: How to buy a kill tag, report a harvest

Michigan’s firearm deer season kicks off next week, and this is the second season where all hunters who successfully take a deer need to report the kill online.

Regular firearm deer season opens in Michigan on Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 30. Hunters have up to 72 hours after taking a deer to report a kill.

How to report your deer harvest

There are two ways to report a harvest.

The first is by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. Once the app is downloaded you can sign in or create an account and then enter the harvest report information.

The second way is to report the harvest online at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport using your computer or your phone. Enter your kill tag license number and date of birth to begin the report.

If you don’t have your hunting license and kill tag number, you can log into eLicense using your driver’s license number and date of birth (or your user ID and password), and click on the Harvest Report tab to see the tags available to report.

Help is available for anyone who is having trouble reporting a harvest. You can call your local DNR customer service center, or call 517-284-9453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Where to buy a deer license

You can buy deer licenses anywhere DNR licenses are sold, click here to find an agent near you.

Kill tags purchased online take seven to 14 business days to arrive in the mail. You must have kill tags in your possession before hunting. To save time, buy the license from a local agent.

CWD monitoring and testing

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been found in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan.

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. It causes a degeneration of the brain. It can cause emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and eventually death. Once an animal is infected with CWD, it will not recover. There is no cure.

The first Michigan case of CWD was confirmed in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in Ingham County in May 2015. Since then it has been confirmed in deer found in various counties across the state.

In 2023, CWD testing will be focused in the northwestern Lower Peninsula and a few other areas where the DNR still wants to gather more information. The following counties are included in the testing area: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford.

There will be drop boxes, staffed submission sites, and processors and taxidermists available to help with collection efforts in those counties. More information is available online.

---> What is chronic wasting disease? Could ‘zombie deer’ disease spread to humans through infected meat?

Testing for a fee

In the rest of the state, hunters who want deer tested for CWD can submit samples to a participating U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved lab for testing. There will be a fee, click here to learn more.

2023 Michigan Hunting Regulations Summary

The DNR wants to remind hunters that baiting and feeding is only allowed in the Upper Peninsula. Baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula except for hunters with a qualifying disability during the Liberty and Independence hunts.

View the 2022 Michigan Hunting Regulations Summary below:

Check out the 2023 deer hunting preview here.

Have a question? You can contact the DNR Wildlife Division by calling 517-284-9453 or emailing them at dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.

Read: More Michigan hunting coverage