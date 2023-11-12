3 legacy Michigan license plates might be making a comeback

An example of a Michigan registration plate from 1983-2007.

Three legacy Michigan license plates might be coming back into circulation.

Senate Bill 464, which is sponsored by Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), passed by the Senate and the House and is headed to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

If signed, the bill would give drivers the option to choose from three legacy license plates:

A blue registration plate that replicates a registration plate issued by this state during the years 1983 to 2007.

A black registration plate that replicates a registration plate issued by this state during the years 1979 to 1983.

A red, white, and blue registration plate that replicates a registration plate issued by Michigan in 1976. This plate would only be available in 2026 to celebrate the United States’ semiquincentennial.

Anyone who wants a new legacy registration plate will have to pay a $5 service fee. There will also be a $50 fee, which will be deposited in the Michigan transportation fund. It will cost $10 to renew a registration of an existing legacy registration plate.

Example of a Michigan registration plate from 1979-1983. (Michigan Senate)