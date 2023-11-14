1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at bar in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

HOUGHTON, Mich. – A man was shot and killed at a bar in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Douglass House Saloon and Armando’s Restaurant in downtown Houghton around 7 p.m. on Monday night, according to TV6.

The Houghton Police Department said a suspect had been arrested and was awaiting arraignment in the Houghton County Jail.

The 53-year-old victim was found in the men’s bathroom at Douglass House Saloon.

No other details were released by police.

Houghton is home to Michigan Technical University, and is the 5th most populated city in the Upper Peninsula.