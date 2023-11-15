Bird flu confirmed in Cass County flock: What to know

Digitally-colorized transmission electron microscopic image of Avian Influenza A H5N1 virus particles (seen in gold), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (seen in green).

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Bird owners are encouraged to take steps to protect their flocks after birds in Cass County tested positive for bird flu.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a backyard flock from Cass County. This is the first case of HPAI in Cass County since the disease was first detected in Michigan in 2022.

The area where the flock lived is under quarantine and the birds will be killed to prevent the disease from spreading. The flock included 60 birds of various species.

“While there have been fewer detections of HPAI in the United States and Michigan this year, the threat posed by this virus was never fully eliminated. Even though this detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected, as cases of HPAI continue to be discovered both nationally and in Michigan’s wildlife, meaning the virus is still very present and circulating in the environment,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking precautionary measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.”

What is HPAI?

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a very contagious virus that can be spread between flocks through contact with infected birds, equipment, or the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

One of the major indicators of HPAI is sudden death and high death losses. Sick birds may show neurological signs like difficulty walking, lack of appetite, low energy, or lack of vocalization.

You might notice a significant drop in egg production, swollen combs, wattles, legs, or head. They could also have diarrhea, nasal discharge, sneezing, or coughing.

Ducks and geese are considered carriers, but geese generally do not pass on bird flu.

How to protect domestic birds

The Michigan DNR has offered the following steps to protect the health of birds you care for:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Can humans get HPAI?

Yes. While it primarily affects birds, it is a zoonotic disease and can potentially pass from domestic or wild animals to humans.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low, but advises people to avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds.

How to report possible cases of bird flu

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should keep an eye out for sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds.

If you suspect birds you care for have avian influenza, you should contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Anyone who notices unusual or unexplained deaths among wild birds can report cases to the Michigan Department of Resources online using the Eyes in the Field app or by calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.