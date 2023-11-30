Northern Lights possible tonight in Michigan: How to catch a glimpse

(Gregorio Borgia, Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2015 file photo shows the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, over the Norwegian town of Harstad. Tourism to destinations like Norway, Iceland and Alaska has been growing in popularity in the coldest, darkest months, and Norway in particular has seen more tourists because of the movie Frozen. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Michigan could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Thursday night, into Friday morning.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Dec. 1, which means the Northern Lights halo could dip into Michigan tonight -- though it’ll be more likely for Northern Michigan, rather than Metro Detroit. But not impossible!

Here’s the projected dip from NOAA -- the red line is the southern most possible sighting, so it includes all of Michigan, into Northern Ohio.

Aurora forecast for Dec. 1. (NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Some tips:

Look north! The aurora will likely be on the horizon but higher in the sky the further north you are.

Dim the lights: Find an area with less light pollution for your best chance.

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.

The solar wind conditions that are effective for creating geomagnetic storms are sustained (for several to many hours) periods of high-speed solar wind, and most importantly, a southward directed solar wind magnetic field (opposite the direction of Earth’s field) at the dayside of the magnetosphere. This condition is effective for transferring energy from the solar wind into Earth’s magnetosphere.

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.