Michigan nurse convicted of murder permanently loses license

A Michigan woman who was a registered nurse has permanently lost her license after being convicted of murder.

In November, the Michigan Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee voted to permanently revoke the registered nursing license of Judith Sobol, 43, formerly of South Haven, for having been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a patient, a 3-year-old girl, under her care, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Sobol was charged last year with second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy in the girl’s June 2022 death. She was allegedly under the influence of meth when she arrived for an overnight nursing shift at a Berrien County home to care for the child, who was dependent on a ventilator.

During the early morning hours, the girl’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and their daughter unresponsive, with her trachea tube disconnected, the charges allege. The girl died despite resuscitation efforts.

“This was a tragic murder, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family who lost their child,” said Nessel. “In addition to her very lengthy prison sentence, Sobol will never practice healthcare again. No family should ever experience this horror at the hands of a medical professional, and here the board fulfilled their duty to protect the integrity of the profession and the safety of patients.”