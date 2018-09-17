4 Michigan cities among top areas for decrease in crime over last decade

DETROIT - Four cities in Michigan are among the top areas in America that have seen a decrease in crime over the last decade.

Your Local Security, using FBI data, ranked the cities with the biggest increases and decreases in criminal activity over the last decade.

These cities earned a spot in the top 25 because they experienced the greatest decrease in criminal activity for the six types of crime we measured.

The city with the most improvement from 2006 to 2016 is Salisbury, MD. It improved substantially in several areas, including a 100% decrease in arson and 63% decrease in burglary.

Saginaw, Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids and Three Rivers made the list for decreased criminal activity.

25 Cities Becoming Safer

1. Salisbury, Maryland

2. Riviera Beach, Florida

3. Norristown, Pennsylvania

4. Saginaw, Michigan

5. Princeton, West Virginia

6. Ypsilanti, Michigan

7. North Little Rock, Arkansas

8. Florence, South Carolina

9. Dallas, Texas

10. Easton, Pennsylvania

11. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

12. Humboldt, Tennessee

13. Toppenish, Washington

14. Reading, Pennsylvania

15. Youngstown, Ohio

16. Eloy, Arizona

17. Newport, Kentucky

18. Grand Rapids, Michigan

19. Three Rivers, Michigan

20. Irvington, New Jersey

21. Flagstaff, Arizona

22. Sacramento, California

23. Conway, South Carolina

24. North Charleston, South Carolina

25. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Methodology (from YLS)

We looked at FBI statistics for US cities in 2006 and 2016 to determine the amount of reported crime, including violent crime, murder, robbery, assault, property crime, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson for each city. Rape numbers were not included because the definition of rape was changed between 2006 and 2016. Cities were not taken into consideration if they were missing any year or crime data, if the population from those cities were below the median population in the state, or if there were changes in the state or local agency’s reporting practices. A total of 3,483 US cities were evaluated.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.