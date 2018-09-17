4 Michigan cities among top areas for decrease in crime over last decade

DETROIT - Four cities in Michigan are among the top areas in America that have seen a decrease in crime over the last decade.
Your Local Security, using FBI data, ranked the cities with the biggest increases and decreases in criminal activity over the last decade.
These cities earned a spot in the top 25 because they experienced the greatest decrease in criminal activity for the six types of crime we measured.
The city with the most improvement from 2006 to 2016 is Salisbury, MD. It improved substantially in several areas, including a 100% decrease in arson and 63% decrease in burglary.
Saginaw, Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids and Three Rivers made the list for decreased criminal activity.
25 Cities Becoming Safer
1. Salisbury, Maryland
2. Riviera Beach, Florida
3. Norristown, Pennsylvania
4. Saginaw, Michigan
5. Princeton, West Virginia
6. Ypsilanti, Michigan
7. North Little Rock, Arkansas
8. Florence, South Carolina
9. Dallas, Texas
10. Easton, Pennsylvania
11. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
12. Humboldt, Tennessee
13. Toppenish, Washington
14. Reading, Pennsylvania
15. Youngstown, Ohio
16. Eloy, Arizona
17. Newport, Kentucky
18. Grand Rapids, Michigan
19. Three Rivers, Michigan
20. Irvington, New Jersey
21. Flagstaff, Arizona
22. Sacramento, California
23. Conway, South Carolina
24. North Charleston, South Carolina
25. Allentown, Pennsylvania
Methodology (from YLS)
We looked at FBI statistics for US cities in 2006 and 2016 to determine the amount of reported crime, including violent crime, murder, robbery, assault, property crime, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson for each city. Rape numbers were not included because the definition of rape was changed between 2006 and 2016. Cities were not taken into consideration if they were missing any year or crime data, if the population from those cities were below the median population in the state, or if there were changes in the state or local agency’s reporting practices. A total of 3,483 US cities were evaluated.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.