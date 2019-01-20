Ambulance rolls over in Saturday snowfall while transporting patient to Michigan health center

An ambulance transporting a patient to a health center rolled over in the heavy snowfall that hit communities across Michigan this weekend.

WATERVLIET, Mich. - An ambulance transporting a patient to a health center rolled over in the heavy snowfall that hit communtities across Michigan this weekend.

On Saturday at around 4:48 p.m. Berrien County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle crash, involving a Pride Care Ambulance at I-94 westbound in Watervliet Township.

While on scene, officials learned paramedics from Pride Care Ambulance were transporting a nonpriority patient to Spectrum Lakeland in St. Joseph, when the driver lost control of the ambulance in the snow on the shoulder of the interstate and the vehicle rolled over.

Medic Andrew Sack, 22, of Battle Creek, sustained lacerations to his head during the rollover. The patient in the ambulance was a 69-year-old woman from Watervliet.

The driver, medic Kyle Robertson, 21, of Bangor, Michigan, reported being shaken up, but did not sustain any injuries.

A second Pride Care Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the original patient and the two medics to Spectrum Lakeland.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. I-94 was closed to westbound traffic about an hour; but has since been reopened.

