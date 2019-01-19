Celebrating 100 years of Michigan state parks: Add your memories to interactive map

DETROIT - Michigan's state parks hit a big milestone this year.

The Michigan State Park Commission formed 100 years ago. To help celebrate the occasion , the Department of Natural Resources created an interactive map that allows Michiganders to share their memories from state parks across the Mitten.

Michigan has 103 state parks that cover more than 300,000 acres. These areas draw 28 million visitors a year.

