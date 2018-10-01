Here's why you should expect long lines at Michigan Secretary of State offices

You are likely to see longer lines at Michigan Secretary of State offices beginning Monday, and it's all because of a bill Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed back in March.

The bill eliminates driver responsibility fees, forgiving nearly $650 million in debt owed by nearly 350,000 Michigan drivers. The bill also designates $250,000 to the Department of Treasury for the purpose of implementing and administering changes to the act and the workforce training program.

“I have long opposed these fees and worked with the Legislature since taking office to phase them out,” Snyder said in March. “I’m pleased we found a solution that eliminates them without creating new state debt and helps remove barriers to work for more Michiganders.”

So why exactly does this lead to longer lines?

Drivers who had their license taken away due to unpaid fees can now apply for reinstatement beginning Monday. And if those drivers apply between now and the end of the year, they will not have to pay the reinstatement fee of $125.

Luckily, with the increase in customers, you can also expect to see more workers at Secretary of State offices across the state.

Click here for some frequently asked questions regarding the elimination of the driver responsibility fee.

