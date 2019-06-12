Five Below set to open Friday in Macomb Mall

Five below is set to open in Macomb Mall June 14 with a weekend of giveaways and games to celebrate the occasion.

The fun begins at 9am with the first 100 shoppers in line receiving a mystery ticket valued at up to $100 and from 3-6pm there are hot dogs for five cents each (limit 3 per customer). The fun continues on Saturday with five cent hot dogs again, (limit 3 per customer), and throughout the whole weekend, you can receive a free cinch sack with any purchases while supplies last.

The Philadelphia-based retailer is known for pricing everything in its stores for $5 or less. "We're thrilled to welcome Five Below to Macomb Mall," stated Marianne Meyers, general manager at Macomb Mall.

Five Below offers products for teens and preteens, and prides itself on style, room, play, tech, creation, parties, candy and current trends.

Five Below is located between Party City and Michaels at Macomb Mall.

